Just who is the future Mr. Drew Barrymore, anyway?

Will Kopelman has been seen -- but not really heard -- since he and Barrymore, 36, stepped out as a couple in February 2011. But after Us Weekly broke news that Kopelman, 34, proposed over the holidays to the movie star (she said yes!) with a stunning Graf engagement ring, fans are curious to meet the Wedding Singer starlet's groom-to-be.

PHOTOS: Engagements of the year

Here, Us uncovers a few need-to-know facts about Barrymore future husband.

-He's an art consultant with some A-list clients. Kopelman has helped pick out and curate the art collections of such stars as Zooey Deschanel, Robert Pattinson and actress Lake Bell. Kopelman helped Twilight hunk Pattinson, 25, pick out the works of young up-and-coming artists for his abode in L.A.

PHOTOS: Can you believe these stars dated?

-Barrymore isn't the first actress he has dated. The handsome Kopelman's famous exes include Lara Flynn Boyle and Disturbia's Sarah Roemer.

-He's not a party animal. "He's very intelligent and analytical," a source tells Us of Kopelman, who graduated from Boston University.

-He's got great digs! His former West Hollywood pad -- a 1,546 square-foot loft -- was named Best Bachelor Pad in L.A. by Elle Decor mag in 2007.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow's surprise BFFs

-He's from a high-profile family. His father Arie Kopelman is the former CEO of Chanel -- and his mother's name is, coincidentally, Coco. His sister, screenwriter and fashionista Jill Kopelman, attended Manhattan private school Spence with Gwyneth Paltrow -- and, in 2000, set up the then-single Paltrow with her godbrother Chris Heinz, an heir to the Heinz ketchup fortune.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly