ET has learned that Drew Barrymore will soon be making her way down the aisle, and we have a photo of the actress' new engagement ring!

In a photo taken today, Drew cozy's up to her fiance Will Kopelman, an art consultant. The actress is seen showing off her stunning, colorless sparkler that People reports was designed by Graff Diamaonds.

This will mark Drew's third marriage as she wed Tom Green in 2001 and Jeremy Thomas in 1994.

