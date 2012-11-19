NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he is donating $1 million to Superstorm Sandy relief efforts.

Brees told CBS' "Person to Person" in an interview to air Friday that the donation will come through the Dream Foundation he runs with his wife, Brittany. He did not say who will be receiving the donation.

Brees says he and his wife want to give back what's been given to them. They say their foundation will also be donating $2 million to various New Orleans organizations over the next several months.