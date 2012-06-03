Just call her Nikki LaPree!

Kim Kardashian made her debut on the fourth season premiere of Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva Sunday, and if her first episode is any indication, fans of the primetime comedy will be in for a treat when her next two episodes air later this season.

Appearing as juice barista-turned-love guru Nikki LaPree on Drop Dead Diva, Kardashian, 31, met up with newly single Stacy (April Bowlby) on Sunday's premiere to offer relationship advice to the heartbroken blonde.

As series star Brooke Elliott tells Us Weekly, Kardashian's arc will get much more complicated when she makes waves with Elliott's character, Jane. "Nikki and Jane meet and Jane is very distrustful of her from the very beginning," Elliott hints up her upcoming interaction with Kardashian's character. "That will play out [in] Jane and Stacy's relationship as well - their relationship is a little volatile at the beginning of season 4."

Though Kardashian mostly filmed her scenes with Bowlby, Elliott says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a total pro on set and fit right in with the Diva gang.

"Kim was very professional -- she knew her lines, she came very prepared," the actress says of Lifetime's newest guest star, who brought an acting coach along when she filmed. "She was very kind and low-maintenance."

For much more from Elliott about what to expect from Kardashian -- and how that love triangle between Stacy, Grayson and Jane will play out -- watch our exclusive video interview now!

