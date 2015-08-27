Nicholas Brendon sought out Dr. Phil this year to help him overcome his battle with addiction, but when it came time to meet face-to-face with the TV personality, it proved all too much for the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star.

During his visit to The Dr. Phil Show, the 44-year-old troubled actor walked off set before the interview was finished.

"Nicholas Brendon appeared on Dr. Phil today. Unfortunately, he chose to disengage before a dialogue with Dr. Phil ever began," a spokesman for the program told ET in a statement. "There was no drama, he simply chose to leave and did so in a respectful manner."

Brendon has been arrested three times this year for charges of public intoxication, grand theft and criminal mischief. In February, he split from his wife of five months, Moonda Tee. He later entered rehab in June for alcoholism, substance abuse and depression.

In a Facebook message explaining why he walked off set, Brendon praised Dr. Phil for "all the good" he's done for people but revealed that the taping made him feel uncomfortable.

"When I was in that seat, I felt that Dr. Phil went for the jugular, talking about some of my recent mistakes, with no build up," he wrote. "I felt that he wanted me to lay the darkest parts of myself on national TV right from the start, and I'm not willing to do that."

Brendon went on to say that he's committed to getting better, and "hopeful for a bright future."

"My illnesses and addictions are a daily struggle for me, and I am committed to working on them for the rest of my life," he continued. "A big part of that is focusing on positivity. I'm the first to admit I've messed up, a lot, and I've hurt people I care about and who care about me."

Though Brendon abruptly left the show, Dr. Phil's spokesperson tells ET that "his family and associates remained and participated fully and productively."

"Dr. Phil has nothing but the highest respect for Nicholas and wishes him the best in his quest for physical/mental health and sobriety, and stands ready to assist him in any way possible," the statement continued. "The episode was completed as scheduled. An air date will be announced in the future."

Brendon ended his Facebook post with an apology. "To my fans. For those of you who are disappointed by the events of the past week or the past year, I'm sorry," he wrote. "For those of you who have shared your own struggles with addiction and depression, thank you. It lifts my spirits to know we are not alone."

This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has stormed out on Dr. Phil. Prior to Bobbi Kristina Brown's death, Nick Gordon broke down during an interview with the TV personality. Gordon eventually stormed out of the sit-down and subsequently checked himself into rehab.

"My first consideration is I don't want him dead. I don't want him overdosed," Dr. Phil told ET following the interview.