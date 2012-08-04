Mom-ager gone wild!

On Friday night, Kris Jenner tagged along with daughter Khloe Kardashian and Nicole Richie for a Mexican dinner -- and plenty of margaritas -- at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif..

But the reality TV matriarch, 56, didn't exactly serve as the sober chaperone for Khloe, 28, and childhood pal Richie, 30, for the raucous night out, which all three women documented via Twitter and Instagram.

The night started out sweetly enough, with Jenner sharing a pic of Richie and Kardashian clad in sombreros. "Kickin it Mexican style . . . Friends for 18 years!" she wrote.

"And counting woman!" added Kardashian, who added her own TwitPic of the threesome sitting, sombrero-clad, at a table festooned with chips, guacamole and cocktails.

"KARDASHI-HEAVEN!" Richie gushed.

Presumably a few margaritas later, Jenner (mom to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian plus Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and grandmother to Mason and Penelope Disick) was feeling, er, spicy, posting another Instagram photo of herself: Still wearing that sombrero, Bruce Jenner's wife displays her ample cleavage with a saucy look on her face. "TWITTER OR TITTER??" she cracked.

Marveled Khloe of her mom's chest: "And that's with a reduction! Damn shawty!"

She added in mock-guilt: "Is it wrong to take advantage of your drunk mother???? Hummmmm"

When Jenner claimed she'd been "hacked," Khloe pointed out, "How are you hacked when you are posing for your own pictures???? LOL drunkie."

The next morning, Khloe assured a concerned Twitter follower that she didn't actually imbibe alcohol herself during the outing. "No I was the driver. Took care of my mama."

