Kate Middleton's July 11 due date has come and gone, and now the royal family is getting anxious to meet England's future King or Queen. During a visit to Little Harbour children's hospice at Porthpean near St Austell, Cornwall on Monday, July 15, Prince William's dad Prince Charles and stepmom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared an update on the imminent arrival of their grandchild.

"We are all just waiting by the telephone," Camilla, 65, said in a speech to guests via Daily Mail. "We are hopeful that by the end of the week he or she will be here."

During the visit, Grandfather-to-be Charles happily greeted well-wisher Trudi Lindsay's three-week-old daughter Ellie-Mae. "You have got one of these coming soon," Lindsay said, according to Daily Mail. "Hopefully!" Charles replied.

As she awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Prince William, Middleton, 31, is trying to stay comfortable. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the mom-to-be left London's Kensington Palace to go stay at her parent's house in Bucklebury, Berkshire on July 12 to escape the summer heat.

"It was just too warm in Nott Cott," the insider told Us of the couple's Nottingham Cottage residency, which doesn't have air conditioning. "She decided to spend the weekend with mum and dad. Much more comfortable."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Duchess Camilla Hopes Kate Middleton's Baby Will Be Born By "End of the Week"