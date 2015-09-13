She's got bangs!

Duchess Kate debuted a fresh hairstyle as she and Prince William drove to Sunday morning prayers at Craithie Kirk in the village of Craithie, Scotland, on Sept. 13, 2015.

The royal, 33, had a big smile on her face as she was photographed sporting the new look while her husband drove their black Range Rover from Balmoral Castle to the church in a convoy of vehicles. She wore her hair half up, her new fringe falling softly on either side of her forehead.

It's the first time Kate's been spotted in public since she attended the America's Cup World Series in late July. During that appearance, she wore her long, layered, glossy brunet locks in a high ponytail.

She's kept a relatively low profile since daughter Princess Charlotte's birth in May and christening in early July but is set to end her maternity leave in a matter of days.

Kensington Palace announced that the duchess is scheduled to visit the Anna Freud Center, which helps children with mental-health support, in London on Sept. 17. The following day, she'll join William and brother-in-law Prince Harry at the opening night of the Rugby World Cup.