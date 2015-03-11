There's been a long-standing question about whether pregnancy and memory loss go hand-in-hand. For Duchess Kate, "pregnancy brain" is apparently anything but a myth.

Although she's due to have her second child in April, Kate is sometimes unaware that she has a growing bump under her fashionable clothing, according to UK's Hello!

"I sometimes forget I'm pregnant," Kate was heard saying after a woman told the Duchess that she looked "very trim."

RELATED: Duchess Kate's chic maternity style

Kate's humorous admission came as she made one of her last high-profile appearances before giving 19-month-old Prince George a royal sibling.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

The glowingly soon-to-be mother-of-two was seen rubbing her belly during her English appearance and was overhead saying "not long now," when speaking about the baby's arrival.

RELATED: Pregnant stars in heels

And, it seems, she may not be done either. According to the Telegraph, Kate has expressed interest in a "big family" and that she wants "at least" three children.

Hopefully she'll remember all of their names. Pregnancy brain: It's a real thing.