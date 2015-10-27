Duchess Kate's style has never been more enviable.

In just two days this week, the Duchess of Cambridge has made some serious fashion statements, and we can't get enough!

Just when we thought she couldn't be more glamorous, Kate wore her shiny hair down with a beautiful, sleeveless red, white and blue floral print gown at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday to support The Art Room.

This wasn't her only dress with florals on Tuesday, though. Earlier in the day, she rewore a knee-length, gray Orla Kiely dress with a black, embroidered flower-like print and completed her look with a flawless ponytail when she met with Chance UK's children and mentors at Islington Town Hall.

On Monday, the 33-year-old changed up her styles as well. She rocked a space print dress at a BAFTA charity screening of "Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas in London." Later that same day, she turned heads in a light blue Jenny Packham gown with an elegant updo in true Hollywood glam style at the London premiere of "Spectre" with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

It's been a busy week for the duchess, but her style just keeps getting better and better!

