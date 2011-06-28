No wonder she found a Mr. Darcy!

Duchess Kate and Jane Austen are distant cousins.

Ancestry.com discovered that Kate and Pride and Prejudice author Austen, who died in 1817 at the age of 42, are related by their common ancestor: Henry Percy, the 2nd Earl of Northumberland. Percy, who lived in the first half of the 15th century, is Kate's 16th great-grandfather and Austen's 10th great-grandfather, making them 11th cousins, six times removed.

"Finding this connection between the Duchess of Cambridge and Jane Austen is very exciting since, in many ways, Catherine is the modern Jane Austen heroine: a middle class girl marrying the future King of England," said Anastasia Harman, Lead Family Historian for Ancestry.com. "Jane Austen may have written about happily-ever-after but it seems Catherine has found a nonfiction hero to spend her life with - far past the epilogue."

But the famed author isn't Kate's only famous ancestor. The Duchess' 15th cousin is Ellen DeGeneres. When the daytime host learned Kate was her 15th cousin in February, she joked: "I'm definitely invited to the wedding now!"

