It's basically the royal pregnancy swan song — Duchess Kate made her last royal outing on March 27 before heading off to maternity leave.

In a visit to a community center in southeast London, Kate was pretty in pink, donning a bright pink Mulberry coat that predominantly covered her royal baby bump.

Joined by her husband, Prince William, the Duchess later watched a special performance by youths from XLP Arts Project and visited a community bus and mobile recording studio that was converted from an old police riot van as part of MTV's mid-2000s show "Pimp My Ride."

The founder of the XLP charity, Patrick Regan, told PEOPLE, "To some people we work with, they think this sort of thing, a visit of this nature, doesn't happen to them. It happens to people who are more privileged. To have someone show interest in them is really important."

Kate, who is due in mid-to-late April, seemed very at ease, smiling as she was greeted by well-wishers.

Now, with her royal duties behind her, she can simply focus on giving Prince George a sibling.