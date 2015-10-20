As if there was any doubt that she was actually a princess! After much speculation, Duchess Kate donned the Queen Mother's tiara for her first state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The state banquet is being held in honor of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Kate dazzled in her diamond Lotus Flower tiara and her stunning Jenny Packham red gown. Approximately 130 guests attended the function, but Kate, per usual, stole the show.

The fact that she wore a tiara isn't exactly surprising. According to protocol, female members of the royal family should be dressed in evening gowns and they should wear tiaras. Often times the headwear is loaned to them by the Queen. In Kate's case, it was just a matter of which tiara she would wear. There was speculation that she may wear one of Princess Diana's tiaras.

This is the third time Kate has been seen in a tiara. She wore the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding in 2011 and later was pictured in a different one at the Queen's annual diplomatic reception at the Palace in 2013.

Kate posed between the Chinese president on her left and His Excellency Wang Huning on her right. She was two places away from the Queen. William sat seated between the wife of the Archbishop Welby and Madame Peng, three places from the Queen.