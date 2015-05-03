The royal baby already has one playboy swooning.

"She is absolutely beautiful," Prince Harry said, via a Kensington Palace statement. "I can't wait to meet her."

RELATED: Will and Kate's romance retrospective

The lovable royal is in Australia right now, so he has yet to meet his new niece, but Prince William reportedly called his younger brother shortly after the royal baby was born.

RELATED: Kate's maternity style

"Harry was worried he would be asleep when the news broke, so he was really happy that he was up to take the call from William," a source told Us Weekly. The call came as Prince William sat in the Lindo Wing where Kate recovered from an relatively easy delivery.

RELATED: Celeb babies born in 2015 so far

And less than 10 hours later, Kate and Will debuted their little bundle of joy.

"Everything went extremely well," a source told PEOPLE of the super-smooth delivery.

Kate's a royal pro.