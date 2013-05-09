Forget duck calls -- maybe wolf whistles are in order instead! The cast of Duck Dynasty cleaned up for the A&E Upfronts on Wednesday, May 8, and ditched their usual uniform of camouflage gear for …camouflage evening wear.

The tight-knit reality show family walked the red carpet at the network event clad in outfits that were a mix of hillbilly and Hollywood, with wives Korie and Ms. Kay wearing matching colorful camouflage floor-length dresses. The Robertson men -- Willie, Jase, Jed, Phil and Uncle Si opted for a mixture of jeans and camouflage pants, though they all showed off their own best accessories: their impressive facial hair.

The Louisiana brood, who rose to fame in July 2012 after they first burst onto the TV screen with their unapologetic country colloquialisms and antics, have been polarizing audiences since they first hit the spotlight.

Most recently, the reality show family made an appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Apr. 27, where Willie and Korie expressed a lackluster review of the high-brow affair's dinner menu.

"It was pretty good," Willie told TMZ. "Beet salad was great. Beet salad!"

