'Duck Dynasty' star makes her runway debut in NY

It's a long way from camouflage-crazed Monroe, Louisiana to New York's glitzy and glamorous Fashion Week, but 16-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson made the northbound trek this week to debut her own line of prom dresses.

Sadie strutted down the runway herself Monday in this elegant black-and-white polka dot gown with a lacy top and a floor-length billowing bottom.

The young designer-model is collaborating with designer Sherri Hill on the "Sadie Robertson Live Original" collection -- set to hit stores next spring -- a line of "retro-inspired" dresses intended to appeal to teenage girls, but also be acceptable to Sadie's father Willie, whose conservative standards are no secret to "Duck Dynasty" viewers.

"We're so proud and so happy about the partnership with Sherri Hill," Sadie's mom Kori told Us Weekly at the show. "She's been awesome. And they're a family business like we are, so we feel really great."

A&E's reality hit "Duck Dynasty" follows the lives of the sprawling Robertson family and their multi-million dollar company Duck Commander -- a fabricator of top-of-the-line duck calls and decoys.

