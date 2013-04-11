Hunky, clean-shaven and camouflage-free! They're one of the biggest breakout reality families in recent memory, but long before Duck Dynasty, the Robertson family -- Si, Ms. Kay, Jase, Korie, Willie and Phil -- looked just like Us!

The A&E stars share vintage family album snapshots in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now -- and they look nothing like the the bearded, camo-clad Louisiana brood known to millions.

Back in the 1960s, family patriarch Phil was a starting quarterback at Louisiana Tech University -- and looked every bit the All-American MVP in one black and white photo from the field. "Not too long after this [photo]," Phil, 66, tells Us, "a young backup named Terry Bradshaw took over!"

In a much more recent -- but still startling! -- photo, Phil's son Willie and wife/business partner Korie took their adorable kids on a beach vacation in May 2000. "We take a similar picture every year," Korie, 39, tells Us of the photo taken at Gulf Shores, AL. In the pic, which Willie, now 40, sports frosted blond hair and a completely smooth (and dimpled!) smile as he and Korie pose with their two eldest Sadie, then 2, and John Luke, then 4. Back in high school, Willie was "clean-shaven and preppy," Korie insists.

Now wealthy thanks to their duck-call business, Willie tells Us that reality TV fame has brought the family closer. "It's been real fun!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Duck Dynasty Stars: See Flashback Pictures Before They Had Beards!