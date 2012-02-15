CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- Venezuela's most famous conductor is thrilling his country's fans as he appears for the first time in his homeland as director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, fresh off winning a Grammy.

They are performing a series of Gustav Mahler's symphonies and giving a boost to the famed Venezuelan music teaching program known as "El Sistema." Dudamel is a product of that program, which has brought music education to children throughout the barrios of Venezuela.

Virtuosos from the Philharmonic are taking time to teach young musicians in that program.

Dudamel was typically energetic as he led the orchestra on Wednesday night in Mahler's Symphony No. 6.

Dudamel and the Philharmonic won a Grammy on Sunday for best orchestral performance.