Hilary Duff may look sweet, but she's taking the gloves off in her feud with Faye Dunaway.

It all started when Dunaway, less than pleased with news that Duff would reprise her classic role in The Story of Bonnie and Clyde, asked a reporter "Couldn't they have at least cast a real actress?"

Now Hilary has fired back with a statement that goes straight for the jugular. She told E! "I think that my fans that are going to go see the movie don't even know who she is, so you know.... I think it was a little unnecessary but I might be mad if I looked like that now too."

We didn't think this was possible but - Faye Dunaway, you just got served. (US Magazine)