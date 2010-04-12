Days after leaving the hospital, Josie, the 19th child of reality stars Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, is back in a Little Rock hospital after her vital signs suddenly declined.

The Duggars posted the following message on the official Web site of their TLC series "19 Kids & Counting."

"Josie was readmitted to the hospital on Thursday, April 8, at 3 a.m. with minor stomach issues. We realized early that it would be a long, unpredictable recovery, which is why we opted to stay in Little Rock close to the expert staff at Arkansas Children's Hospital. Currently, Josie is healthy and in stable condition; we hope to have her back with the family in the next few days. As always, our entire family is grateful for the continued prayers and support."

"It seems like she will do great for a few days and then have challenges," Jim Bob tells People.com. "We are so encouraged about how she's doing, and it is amazing how she's filling out. But, even though she is beyond her due date and over the four-month mark, she is still not at the weight of a full-term baby."

Baby Josie, who was born prematurely on December 25, was released from the hospital last Tuesday. TLC will air Josie's trip home from the hospital on May 9, which is Mother's Day.

