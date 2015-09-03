Distance from the Duggars. Amy Duggar, a cousin to the famous realty TV family riddled with scandal, is really ready to purge herself of her last name.

"I can't wait to change my name!" she told People magazine. "It's going to be a great day when Dillon signs that marriage license and my last name changes. You have no idea!"

Amy, who does not subscribe to uncle Jim Bob and aunt Michelle Duggar's brand of religious conservatism, got engaged in July to boyfriend Dillon King. On Sept. 3, she posted an image of her and Dillion kissing that was taken the night he proposed. "3 days!!!," she said of the image, "only 2 1/2 months ago!!! Sunday can't get here fast enough!"

Her famous cousins and their side of the family frown upon pre-marital kissing and prefer to show affection with "side hugs."

"People have always called me the 'Rebel Duggar,' " she says because of her more religiously liberal view than her straight-laced cousins, "But I definitely have morals and standards."

The devout Duggar brand is at an all-time low right after multiple scandals involving Amy's cousin Josh. The eldest of of Bob and Michelle's children, Josh is currently in rehab, allegedly to cure a sex addiction that he has admitted to, in addition to his infidelity confession. In May, Josh also admitted to molesting five girls as a teenager, including his sisters.

The family has come out to criticize Josh for his actions.

"His wrong choices have deeply hurt his precious wife and children and have negatively affected so many others. He has also brought great insult to the values and faith we hold dear," the family said in a statement.

That dark cloud won't take away from Amy's big day, though.

"Despite all the crap going on in my family," she says, "a few days from now will be an awesome moment."

"I'm so excited," she says of her upcoming wedding, which will take place over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. "I'm not stressed," she says. "We're having a lot of fun with it."