Things are getting worse for the Duggars.

In light of Josh Duggar's molestation admission, several advertisers are dropping their affiliation with the family's TLC realty show.

Along with General Mills and Payless ShoeSource, Choice Hotels are also cutting ties with all future episodes of "19 Kids and Counting."

In a statement, Payless said, "Our ads ran during this show as part of a larger buy w/ TLC. We are taking steps to have them removed from future episodes." Similarly, Choice Hotels said, "We have decided to remove our advertising from the show."

Walgreens, another prominent advertiser on the show, is also considering pulling ads, but hasn't yet.

Meanwhile, the family (siblings included) has remained mum on social media since the scandal was first reported last week -- an oddity, considering they are usually incredibly active on Instagram.

However, perhaps rather cryptically, Anna Duggar, Josh's wife, posted a message to Instagram about forgiveness just days before Josh's admission.

The post to Instagram was a quote that read, "The three most beautiful and liberating words in the English language are these: 'I forgive you.' - Lon Solomon."

The family is still remaining by Josh's side, as one would expect.

"I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions," Josh said in his admission last week. "In my life today, I am so very thankful for God's grace, mercy and redemption."