LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jean Dujardin has earned the best-actor Academy Award for "The Artist," becoming the only performer to win an Oscar for a silent-film role since the first year of the awards 83 years ago.

The film's creator, Michel Hazanavicius, won the directing Oscar.

The supporting-actor prize Sunday went to "Beginners" co-star Christopher Plummer, who became the oldest acting winner ever at 82. Veteran bit player Octavia Spencer earned the supporting-actress prize for her breakout role in "The Help."

The only other actors to win for silent roles were Emil Jannings and Janet Gaynor at the first Oscar ceremony for 1927-28, as the sound era was taking over.

Dujardin became the first Frenchman to win an acting Oscar. French actresses have won before, including Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche.

