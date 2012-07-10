NEW YORK (AP) -- Univision viewers remain loyal at a time barbecues and fireworks are enticing many from their TV sets.

The Spanish-language network won the television ratings battle among viewers ages 18 to 49 last week. The Nielsen Co. says it was only the third time the network has beaten all of its English counterparts in this key demographic for advertisers. Univision has never won among viewers of all ages.

Univision kept running original episodes of its telenovelas, particularly "La Que No Podia Amar" (The One Who Couldn't Love), while reruns clogged the schedule for CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox.

The Fourth of July week generally stands as the least-watched week of television all year, with good weather, family activities and an absence of fresh programming keeping people out of their living rooms.