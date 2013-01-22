ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say authorities in Romania have arrested three suspects in a multimillion euro (dollar) art heist from a Rotterdam gallery last October.

Rotterdam Police spokeswoman Yvette van den Heerik tells The Associated Press that the seven paintings, including works by Picasso, Matisse and Monet, have not been recovered.

They were swiped last year in a late night raid at the Kunsthal gallery.