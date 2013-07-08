THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch royal house says Prince Johan Friso, who has been in a coma since being struck by an avalanche in February 2012, has been moved from a London hospital to a palace in The Hague even though he remains in a state of "minimal consciousness."

The House of Orange said in a statement Tuesday that hospital treatment for the 44-year-old father of two is no longer necessary.

Friso had been in The Wellington hospital in London, which is renowned for its neurosurgery and rehabilitation facilities, since shortly after being engulfed by an avalanche while skiing in Austria.

The royal statement says a team of experts is tending to the prince in Huis ten Bosch palace and will investigate options for his long-term care in the Netherlands or Britain.