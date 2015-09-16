Awww! Is there a little pebble on its way? Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock," and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their first child together, according to US Weekly.

"They are so excited!" a source close to the couple, who have been together for nine years, told the news site.

Dwayne will definitely have his hands full! The 43-year-old is already the father to 14-year-old daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and also recently welcomed two new puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, into his home.

Over Labor Day weekend, the pro wrestler had to rescue Hobbs.

"We just decided to add two new members to our Johnson family. Baby French Bulldogs. In my right hand is BRUTUS and in my left hand is HOBBS. Bring them home and immediately take them outside so they can start learning how to 'handle their business and potty like big boys'. I set them both down and they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool," he posted on Instagram.

At least he's getting practice!