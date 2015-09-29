All dogs go to heaven. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared some heartbreaking news on Sept. 29, informing his Instagram followers that he was forced to put down one of his beloved puppies.

Brutus, his tiny French Bulldog, apparently died after eating a poisonous mushroom. The wrestler-turned-actor announced the news while posting a photo of himself with his tiny puppy.

"Another reminder we have to live and love as greatly as we can today, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. At approximately 11:15pm last night myself and @laurenhashianofficial had to make the painful decision to end Brutus' suffering by taking him off of life support and sending his soul to pup heaven," he wrote.

The Rock said, "I held his lil' paw as he was finally at peace. As all puppies and dogs do, he ate a mushroom while playing outside with his brother Hobbs. This mushroom happened to have a lethal toxicity and within hours it was rapidly destroying his liver and immune system to the point of no return."

He then issued an warning to pet owners, writing, "I encourage all of you out there to be mindful of mushrooms in your yards, parks or anywhere outside your dogs play. What looks innocent, can be deadly to your lil' family members. Thank you Dr. Deckelbaum and Dr. West and the incredibly caring nurses and staff at The Animal Medical Center At Cooper City. We'll always love you Brutus. and you'll always be my lil' main man and rough housing Brute. #RIPBrutus."

Brutus was quite the rascal in his short life. The four-legged friend only recently became a member of the Johnson household over Labor Day weekend. Then the fun began. The Rock said that after he brought Brutus and his brother Hobbs home, he took them outside so they could learn all about potty training. Instead, he wrote on Instagram, "they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool."

A fully-clothed Dwayne jumped into the pool to save Brutus.

A week later, Brutus was again causing a ruckus when he got sick. "First I save this lil' zombie Brutus' life from drowning in the pool, now he decides to get all sick on me and having that awesome 'north/south' action coming out of both ends of his body," he Instagrammed. "Fun night."

R.I.P. Brutus "The Brick."