"Pain & Gain" isn't just the name of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest movie; it's also an apt description of his recent recovery from hernia surgery. A little more than a month after he injured himself during a WrestleMania battle with Jon Cena, the actor and wrestler, 40, sat down to chat with Entertainment Tonight about what happened and how he's feeling.

"About midway through the match, I tore my abductor tendon, as well as my rectus tendon, completely off my pelvis," he explained to ET. "And then I found out that I had three wonderful hernia tears."

As a result, the WWE star had to have an emergency hernia operation on Monday, April 22, the night of "Pain & Gain"'s Hollywood premiere. He missed that event, of course, along with several others tied to the upcoming release of "Fast & Furious 6." And those aren't the only negatives.

"There's a lot of fun swelling in the 'cash and prizes' area for the first week and a half," he quipped. "Those were sexy times...It's a lot of fun pain to go through."

The one upside? Getting to spend more time with his daughter, 11-year-old Simone Alexandra [with ex-wife Dany Garcia].

"My little girl was so happy that I was able to come home," he told ET. "I said, 'Well, you know daddy's still Superman, right?'" (Johnson posted a photo of himself in a surgical cap and Superman T-shirt shortly after his procedure, along with the caption, "Superman is on the mend...#WeFallWeRise.")

"It was a really nice blessing to slow down," he added. "It was almost God's way of saying, 'Well, now you're gonna take a break.'"

