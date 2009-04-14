Mark Ballas felt bad his partner Shawn Johnson would be missing her real-life prom due to her hectic Dancing With the Stars schedule.

So he threw her one during rehearsals Monday.

"It was so fun," the Olympic gymnast, 17, tells Usmagazine.com. "I'm going to miss my real prom, but I'd rather be here. I'm not complaining at all. I think this is a fairytale compared to that!"

Adds Ballas, "She won't have some guy stepping on her feet!"

How is Johnson -- who just won a three-year restraining order against a Florida man who allegedly tried to break onto the DWTS set -- juggling classes and rigorous show rehearsals?

"I'm doing online classes, trying to keep up," she says. "After this is all

over, I'm going to see if I can go back and enroll in regular high school."

Johnson -- who earned a score of 26 out of 30 for her rumba on Monday's show -- tells Us it'll be "a little" weird to go back to the grind after being on the hit ABC show, but "I'll love it. It'll be fun either way."

