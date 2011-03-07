Carrie Ann Inaba has found the perfect partner!

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge, 43, has always been partial to baby-faced boyfriends. She dated fellow dance pro Artem Chigvintsev, 26, for two-and-a-half years before they split in 2009.

"I'm a cougar, self-proclaimed," she tells Prevention magazine. "I've always gone out with much younger guys."

That is, until now. Inaba has found lasting love with her only slightly younger accountant beau Jesse Sloan, 39. "We are planning a summer wedding on the beach," says Inaba. "We want everyone to jump in the water with us after our vows."

To ensure she is see-worthy on the big day, Inaba is sticking to hard-core cardio.

"I do a one-hour workout called Drenched, a cardio-boxing fitness routine, Monday through Friday," says the former In Living Color Fly Girl. "When I can, I take two classes back-to-back."

Though when it comes to meals " I'm not a strict dieter," she says. Her favorite indulgence? "Nachos with cheese," confesses the star. "During that first couple years of Dancing with the Stars, I would go to Jack in the Box in my ball gown after the shows and get the Taco Nachos as my rewards."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find which celebs have lucky charms

Video: Meet the news cast of 'DWTS'

Learn all about 'DWTS' on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTO: DWTS' incredible body makeovers

VIDEO: Remember this wild DWTS moment

PHOTO: Celebrity cougars