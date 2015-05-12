Reunited and it feels so good!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have kept mum about their rumored rekindled romance, but it seems that they are again full-steam ahead.

"They're fully back together," a source told Us Weekly of the "Dancing With the Stars" pros.

A second source told the magazine, "Peta was wary at first since they fought so much and ended on such a bad note the last time, but he has been working hard to really be a good guy to her and show her that he's changed."

The couple previously dated for 10 months in 2012 and 2013. They fanned rekindling flames when they were spotted together earlier this year. But last week, Peta posted a photo of them together, captioning it, "Ice packs and #dwts #couchpotatoes."

Maksim and Peta were also spotted holding hands outside of a West Hollywood, Calif., restaurant on May 11.

Again, the duo hasn't confirmed the romance, but, you know the saying: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…