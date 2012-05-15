Entertainment Tonight.

Next season Dancing with the Stars will mix up the usual format by bringing back celebrity all stars to compete against each other for the mirrorball trophy.

The announcement was made Tuesday by ABC president Paul Lee during a conference call with media.

Lee said that the casting process for the new season is currently underway, but he couldn't talk about specific individuals. "There are lots of favorites out there," he said.

