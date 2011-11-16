Given his recent nude scene on "American Horror Story," it's no wonder why men and women alike have the hots for Dylan McDermott.

"I knew going into it that there was nudity and that a lot of people would be watching, so I knew I had to be in really good shape," the 50-year-old tells The Advocate, a national gay and lesbian newsmagazine.

"I'm no fool, so I hit the gym and watched what I ate. Actually, when I first got the role, production called me and asked, 'Who's your body double?' I said, 'Oh, hell no. It's going to be all me, baby.'"

McDermott, a divorced father of two, says that while he's grown accustomed to being nude on set, he doesn't let it all hang out in between takes.

"When I'm in the role, in the moment, I'm comfortable," he explains. "After they yell 'cut,' I don't need to put my balls in someone's face."

Since the premiere episode of "American Horror Story" (where the actor revealed his bare butt on camera), McDermott says he's been hit on by more gay fans than ever before.

"Honestly, I'm cool with everyone, and people pick up on that. I'd say, 'I'm not gay, but it's all good,'" McDermott tells The Advocate. "It's kind of like going to Paris when you don't know the language: Some Americans get into trouble over there, but I'm just like, 'Sorry, I don't speak French.'"

