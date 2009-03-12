We know that all the celebrity news channels are positively smitten with Brangelina, but E! has stepped up the game quite a bit.

E! Entertainment Television reportedly donated $250,000 to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation last year, according to Fox News. This gives the foundation a grand total of 4 benefactors last year ... two of which are Angelina and Brad themselves. Maybe it's just us, but a foundation called Pitt-Jolie doesn't have the same sense of urgency as say, Malaria No More or YouthAids.

While the motivation behind their grand gesture was left ambiguous, we presume it must be some kind of apologetic gesture for the existence of their asinine red carpet host Ryan Seacrest.

So can Brangelina really be bought into talking to Seacrest? Maybe, but judging by the urgency of their mad dashes past him at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, a face-to-face is probably going to cost more like a cool mil.