Clarence Clemons is in a better place.

The saxophone player, who rose to fame as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band in the 1970s, died on Friday, Rolling Stone reports. He was 69 years old.

Clemons recently underwent two brain surgeries after suffering a "serious stroke" on June 12.

"While all initial signs are encouraging, Clarence will need much care and support to achieve his potential once again," Springsteen, 61, wrote on his website prior to Clemons' passing. "He has his wonderfully supportive wife, Victoria, excellent doctors and health care professionals, and is surrounded by friends and family."

Known by fans as The Big Man, Clemons worked with many artists throughout his career, including Jackson Browne ("You're a Friend of Mine"), Aretha Franklin ("Freeway of Love") and Lady Gaga ("Edge of Glory" and "Hair").

In addition to his music career, Clemons has also dabbled in the world of acting. He made his television debut in Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical, New York, New York, in which he portrayed a trumpet player. He also appeared in films such as 1989's Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1993's Fatal Instinct, 1998's Blues Brothers 2000 and 1999's Swing.

