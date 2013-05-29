NEW YORK (AP) — Ten early novels that Michael Crichton wrote under pen names while he was in medical school are coming out as e-books.

Open Road Integrated Media announced Thursday that it was releasing the first e-editions of "A Case of Need," ''Odds On" and other suspense thrillers.

Crichton wrote the books while studying at Harvard Medical School in the 1960s under pen names including John Lange, Jeffery Hudson and Michael Douglas.

Open Road CEO Jane Friedman published many of Crichton's books while she was an executive at Alfred A. Knopf and HarperCollins.

Crichton's many best-sellers have included "Rising Sun," ''Jurassic Park" and "Disclosure." He died in 2008 at age 66.

Other novels being released as e-books by Open Road include "Easy Go" and "Zero Cool."