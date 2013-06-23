Earth, Wind and Fire dropping new album Sept. 10
NEW YORK (AP) — Earth, Wind and Fire initially wanted to release its new album around the 2012 presidential election, but the band realized it wasn't satisfied with the songs it created.
"Now, Then & Forever," the group's first album in eight years, will be released Sept. 10. Singer Philip Bailey says the band called co-founding member Larry Dunn and others to help produce its latest sound.
Bailey explains that the 10-track album feels fresh, but it isn't a departure from the band's classic sound.
Adds bassist Verdine White: "It doesn't sound like we're trying to be anyone other than Earth, Wind and Fire."
"My Promise," their new single, is available Monday. The band is currently on tour.
