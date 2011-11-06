CHICAGO (AP) -- Roger Ebert says he can't afford to keep "Ebert Presents: At the Movies" on the air and it will be canceled unless he can find funding.

On his blog, the Pulitzer Prize-winning movie critic says that since Kanbar Charitible Trust gave an initial $25,000 donation, he and his wife have been funding the show themselves. The show went on the air in January.

Ebert writes that he'd hoped foundations and others would step forward to underwrite the show. He says that hasn't happened. He says he has to tell American Public Television this month if the show — hosted by Associated Press reviewer Christy Lemire and Mubi.com film critic Ignatiy Vishnevetsky (ihg-NAWT'-ee vish-nuh-VET'-skee) — will return next year. He says if he doesn't find any underwriters the answer is no.