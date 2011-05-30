So excited, they just can't hide it!

An overjoyed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge grace the July cover of Vanity Fair, and the selected shot is a newly-released, closeup photo taken by Mario Testino shortly after their November engagement announcement. (Testino, who worked with the late Princess Diana and scores of celebrities, famously shot William, 28, and Kate, 29, for their iconic set of engagement photos released last December.)

The Vanity Fair story (according to the Daily Mail) unveils all-new details on the royal couple's road to marriage, their upcoming U.S. visit trip and more: Who does the chores around their Anglesey home, their search for a new house, how they giddily watched a repeat of the April 29 wedding on TV, and what they requested on their honeymoon (Brussels sprouts and Philadelphia cream cheese!).

Another revelation? Despite the duo's new Duke and Duchess titles, royal watcher Katie Nicholl writes in the issue that William prefers to still be called Prince William -- which means that Kate's default title will be "Princess Catherine" after all!

The new Vanity Fair hits stands Thursday.

