Ed McMahon hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A spokesman for Ed McMahon says the television personality is in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital.
Spokesman Howard Bragman says the 85-year-old former "Tonight Show" sidekick has been hospitalized for a number of weeks, and has pneumonia and other unspecified ailments.
Bragman will not name the hospital, but says McMahon's wife and family members are present.
