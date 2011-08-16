YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- "Modern Family" star Ed O'Neill tells his hometown newspaper that he'll get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of the month.

O'Neill tells the Youngstown, Ohio, newspaper The Vindicator ( http://bit.ly/onIPUb) that he'll be honored Aug. 30. Induction speeches will be given by Sofia Vergara, who plays his wife on the ABC hit, and Katey Sagal, who played his wife on Fox's "Married With Children" in the 1980s and `90s.

A Walk of Fame spokeswoman could not confirm the date.

The 65-year-old O'Neill says he almost turned down the star. He says, "It's bizarre — names on a sidewalk. People can spit on it," but his 11-year-old daughter persuaded him to accept.

He says that, after the initial shock, he realizes the honor is "something to be proud of."

———

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com