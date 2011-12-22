LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A renowned Las Vegas custom guitar builder whose business brought him close to classic rockers such as Eric Burdon and Ted Nugent has died.

Lindsey Star Roman says her father, Ed Roman, died Dec. 14 at his home following an illness. He was 61.

Roman was raised in Stamford, Conn., and started playing the guitar as a youth. He worked on motorcycles before turning to guitar building in 1976.

He opened up a large Las Vegas shop in 2001, saying the city was a mecca for the biggest names in entertainment.

Roman's guitars have been played by a range of famous rock musicians, and also other performers including Marie Osmond and country musician Keith Urban.

His store remains open. A memorial concert is set for Roman's birthday, Feb. 24.