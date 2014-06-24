Ed Sheeran opened up about his gal pal Taylor Swift to Time magazine, confessing that he thinks the 20-something singer is an old soul.

"I know she's 24 but she's a sort of middle-aged woman trapped in a 24-year-old's body," he told the magazine. "She hangs out with her cat and sews things."

RELATED: Is This Ed Sheeran Song About Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift just got a new kitten this past week that she named Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay's character on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

As for how old Sheeran is at heart, the 23-year-old British musician joked, "My soul age differs from day to day. It can be eight or 80."

He added, "It just depends on what I'm doing. If I'm working it's usually pretty spot-on for work, but if I'm with my friends and the clock's off I'll go back to being young."

RELATED PICS: Taylor Swift Goes Makeup-Free with Her Kitty

Sheeran's upcoming album, "x," dropped on June 23.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Which celebs inspire Sarah Michelle Gellar

How does Alessandra Ambrosio get in shape?

Paris Hilton flaunts new real estate development