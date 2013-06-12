She may be the daughter of famous funny man Eddie Murphy, but Bria Murphy takes her burgeoning modeling career seriously. That said, she's not willing to sacrifice her health just to achieve the perfect slim body magazines covet.

PHOTOS: Famous celeb dads and daughters

In an interview on Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, June 11, the 23-year-old offspring of Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Murphy (herself a former model) revealed the drastic measures some mannequins resort to in order to lose weight. "I've heard of people eating the cotton balls with the orange juice…they dip it in the orange juice and then they eat the cotton balls to help them feel full, because the cotton's not doing anything. It's just dissolving. And it makes you think you're full, but you're not," she said.

PHOTOS: Skinny scary bikini bods

"Lots of girls get addicted to drugs and anorexia, it's -- there's a whole list of things, because it's a lot of pressure to be perfect," continued Bria, who is currently the spokesmodel for Dark and Lovely hair products.

The stunner also shared her dream to model for Victoria's Secret, a wish that doesn't seem out of reach judging by the sexy bikini shots of her, taken in Hawaii on the same day the interview aired. She's fully aware, however, that the industry she's chosen can lead to crippling self doubt and body image issues.

PHOTOS: Victoria's Secret fashion show 2012

"It's your job to go into a room...and some people will just say no without an explanation, and some will be like, 'Oh, your nose is too big. Your butt's too big. Oh, your legs are flabby.' Like, they'll just go on you, 'Oh, you need to tighten that up,' " she said.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Says Models Eat Cotton Balls Soaked in Orange Juice