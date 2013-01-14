Embattled actor Edward Furlong ran into trouble with the law again on Sunday when he was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute.

The "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" star was detained after cops arrived at a Los Angeles residence in response to a "boyfriend/girlfriend disturbance," authorities tell E! News.

The website reports Furlong allegedly shoved an unnamed woman and was taken into custody at Men's Central Jail and held on $50,000 bail.

Cops had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, stemming from a previous domestic violence incident.

He is due to appear at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on Tuesday.

Furlong was arrested twice last year on suspicion of domestic violence -- in October, following a dust-up at Los Angeles International Airport, and again the following month, after an alleged fight at the couple's home.