LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Terminator 2" star Edward Furlong has been charged with assault after a May 21 incident in which his girlfriend called police and reported he attacked her.

Deputy District Attorney Linda Loftfield says Furlong pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

Furlong already has two pending misdemeanor battery cases. He allegedly violated a restraining order when he returned to the victim's West Hollywood home. He's also accused of damaging a laptop and photo equipment.

In March, the 35-year-old actor was sentenced to six months in jail for violating his probation in a 2010 case for violating a similar restraining order. Furlong has been the subject of such orders taken out by both his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend.

He is being held on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.