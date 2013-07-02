He'll be back. Sadly, Edward Furlong made yet another courthouse appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, July 1 -- this time, to plead no contest on domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend back in May.

The 35-year-old Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor looked barely recognizable as he sat in court with his shoulder-length hair pulled back into a small ponytail. The actor's eyes were red and puffy, his face sunken as he smirked quietly at times while chewing the ends of his sunglasses in his mouth.

In May, Furlong was arrested after reportedly attacking his ex-girlfriend at her West Hollywood apartment, violating a protective order she had against him and incurring seven separate charges for the incident, including domestic violence and vandalism.

According to court documents, Furlong destroyed her laptop in the tussle.

By pleading no contest to the domestic violence charges, Furlong managed to evade jail time altogether and instead received 61 days' worth of jail time credit, according to TMZ. He will have to spend 90 days in a drug treatment program and a full year in domestic violence counseling, however.

In addition, the troubled actor will be put on an additional five years of probation. In January, Furlong was also arrested on suspicions of domestic violence after neighbors complained of a disturbance at his L.A. residence, just over two months after he was slapped with similar charges during a dispute with the same girlfriend at Los Angeles International Airport in October.

The actor has one son, Ethan, 6, with ex-wife Rachel Bella, but is currently only able to see him during supervised visits after violating a restraining order back in January 2010.

