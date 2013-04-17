Report: Edward Norton's fiancee gives birth to a baby boy

Us Weekly

Edward Norton and his fiancée, Shauna Robertson, welcomed a healthy baby boy in March, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

The private pair got engaged in 2011 following a six-year courtship; Us broke the news of the Canadian film producer's pregnancy last month.

The two are "thrilled and excited for parenthood," an insider says. Norton -- known for his scene-stealing roles in "Primal Fear," "American History X," "Kingdom of Heaven" and "Moonrise Kingdom" -- has never publicly addressed his engagement, nor has he spoken of Robertson's pregnancy.

In addition to raising his firstborn child, Norton recently began production on the movie "Birdman," co-starring Emma Stone and Zach Galifianakis. The film also features Naomi Watts, with whom the 43-year-old shared the screen in 2006's "Painted Veil."

A rep for Norton had no comment when contacted by Us.

