Edward Norton and his fiancee, Shauna Robertson, welcomed a healthy baby boy in March, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. The private pair got engaged in 2011 following a six-year courtship; Us broke the news of the Canadian film producer's pregnancy last month.

The two are "thrilled and excited for parenthood," an insider says. Norton -- known for his scene-stealing roles in Primal Fear, American History X, Kingdom of Heaven and Moonrise Kingdom -- has never publicly addressed his engagement, nor has he spoken of Robertson's pregnancy.

In addition to raising his firstborn child, Norton recently began production on the movie Birdman, costarring Emma Stone and Zach Galifianakis. The film also features Naomi Watts, with whom the 43-year-old shared the screen in 2006's Painted Veil.

A rep for Norton had no comment when contacted by Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Edward Norton's Fiancee Shauna Robertson Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!